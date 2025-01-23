New US Secretary of State Rubio heads to Panama after Trump threatens to take away Panama Canal

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will travel to Panama next week, his first official visit in office, amid threats by President Donald Trump to return the Panama Canal to US control.
Politico and Bloomberg report this, citing sources among American diplomats.
In addition to Panama, Rubio plans to visit Guatemala, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and the Dominican Republic. But these are preliminary plans for the trip.
US State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce confirmed the general plan for the trip, saying Rubio chose to visit countries in the Western Hemisphere because "this is where we live."
“We will not continue to ignore the region, as other administrations have done. Engaging with our neighbors is a vital element in addressing migration, supply chains, and economic growth,” Bruce said.
Politico sources say that Rubio will address the issues of illegal migration and the return of the Panama Canal to US control during the trip. And Bloomberg writes that Rubioʼs trip is designed to show that US President Donald Trump is committed to stopping illegal migration through these countries.
Typically, a secretary of state visits geopolitically important U.S. allies on his first foreign trip. Previous Secretary of State Anthony Blinken (2021–2025) went to Japan on his first trip, and Rex Tillerson (2017–2018) went to Germany.
Why does Trump need the Panama Canal?
The Panama Canal creates a strategic waterway between the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, shortening the sea route by thousands of kilometers, thereby reducing the cost of transporting goods and reducing delivery times. Control of the canal is a strategic advantage, as it is an important point for global trade and military transport. The United States built the Panama Canal in 1920, and in 1999 it was transferred to full control of Panama.
In his inaugural address on January 20, Trump called the transfer of the Panama Canal to Panama a “stupid gift.” In his opinion, the Panama Canal is “run” by China. Reuters noted that China does not control or operate the canal. However, a subsidiary of Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison Holdings operates two ports located at the entrances to the canal.
Panamanian authorities deny Trumpʼs accusations of excessive tariffs and "Chinese influence." And recently , Panamaʼs ambassador to the UN sent a letter to the organizationʼs secretary-general complaining about Trumpʼs threats to take away the Panama Canal.