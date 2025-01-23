Air defense shot down 57 of 92 drones launched over Ukraine

On the night of January 23, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 92 Shahed drones and drone simulators. They also launched four Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles at Zaporizhzhia.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As of 09:30, 57 drones have been confirmed shot down in Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

Another 27 enemy drones-simulators — lost in location (without negative consequences). Three UAVs in the air — combat operations continue.

As a result of the ballistic missile strike on the city of Zaporizhia, one person was killed and injured, and enterprises, institutions, apartment buildings and private houses were destroyed and damaged. The Kharkiv region was also affected by the fall of downed enemy UAVs.