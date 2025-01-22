Law enforcement officers conducted over 150 special operations and detentions in three days

Ukrainian law enforcement officers conducted 157 special operations in three days to counter crimes that threaten state security and territorial integrity of Ukraine. 222 suspects were suspected.

This was reported by the press service of the SBU.

According to the investigation materials, the following suspicions were reported:

19 enemy agents who conducted intelligence and sabotage activities for the benefit of Russian special services;

39 defendants involved in crimes in the military sphere, in particular, embezzlement of money from the state defense budget;

63 defendants, including employees of Territorial Recruitment Centers, military medical commissions and former MSEKs, as well as medical institutions, who are suspected of implementing "evasion schemes" and organizing illegal border crossings;

seven defendants who harmed state security in the information sphere and cyberspace, among them anti-Ukrainian propagandists;

24 defendants who harmed the economic interests of the state;

to seven defendants involved in the illegal trafficking of weapons and military equipment.

Within the framework of 157 criminal proceedings, law enforcement officers conducted 287 searches. They managed to detain 85 suspects. The special operations were carried out from January 18 to 20.