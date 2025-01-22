The chief psychiatrist of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was sent into custody

The Deputy Chairman of the Central Military Medical Commission and the Chief Psychiatrist of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were sentenced to two months in custody with the alternative of a bail of 49 million hryvnias.

This was reported by Suspilne from the courtroom.

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv granted the prosecutorsʼ request to take Druzy into custody until March 20. He will be held in custody in a medical facility until his health improves.

The lawyers claimed that the suspect was illegally detained because he was discharged from intensive care yesterday. Before the hearing, lawyer Druzya said that the suspect was "in extremely serious condition in the ambulance, on IVs."

On the eve, January 21, Oleg Druzy was detained by the Security Service of Ukraine and informed of his suspicion of illegal enrichment and declaring false information. The investigation established that the psychiatrist had unjustifiably enriched himself by over a million dollars during the full-scale war. In two years, he bought a private house and land plots in the Kyiv region, two apartments in Kyiv, one in Odesa, and four BMW cars.