The Ministry of Defense analyzed the provision of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and determined what needs to be changed to improve the material and technical support of the Defense Forces. The goal is to ensure that the troops have everything that can be produced in Ukraine or purchased abroad.

This was stated by Oleksandr Kubrakov, advisor to the head of the Ministry of Defense, Rustem Umerov, in an interview with Babel.

"I looked at what we are entering this year with, what will be coming to us, what logistical support we will need, what we will buy and produce, and what the delivery schedules are for all of this. We compared all these numbers and saw what urgently needs to be changed — we will deal with it now. Specifically, I want the logistical support to be better," said Kubrakov.

According to him, by analyzing data from the Ministry of Defense, the General Staff, the Logistics Forces Command, the Delta system, and directly from the brigades, they analyzed the situation with weapons.

"We looked at what the brigades are actually fighting with today, what they receive centrally, what they buy independently, what they are given by charitable organizations, businesses, and various private individuals. We looked at this big picture, looked at what is planned, what needs to be increased," said Kubrakov.

He received comments about what things need to be reviewed, reduced somewhere, increased somewhere, something urgently done differently. The main task is to ensure that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have everything necessary that can be produced in Ukraine and purchased abroad.

To do this, logistics are a priority not only within Ukraine but also beyond its borders. You need to know the schedule of cargo planes, how many there will be, when each ship with military equipment is leaving, where it is going now, etc.

This information is then passed on to the General Staff and the Ministry of Defense. This way, they can plan their operations and understand what they will be fighting against in the coming months, based on the real situation.