Police identified Pskov paratroopers involved in the shootings in Bucha

Police have identified all 12 Russian servicemen who killed 16 Ukrainian civilians at the intersection of Vokzalna and Yablunska streets in Bucha on March 5-9, 2022.

This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine.

Women, men, and children aged 14 to 69 were killed by Russian actions. They were all shot from machine guns and combat vehicles as they tried to get to work or relatives, evacuate their families from the war zone, or simply find food.

Among the dead were a woman with a red manicure, a man on a bicycle, and a volunteer in a minibus, whose photos were circulated all over the worldʼs media after the de-occupation of Bucha.