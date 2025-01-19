Zelensky revealed who will head the Sahaidachny National Academy of Ground Forces

Roman Kachur will head the Sahaidachny National Academy of Ground Forces.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

It was Kachur who received the most votes according to the results of the survey in "Army+", so the president instructed the Ministry of Defense to appoint him to the position.

According to Zelensky, Kachur has a vision of what to change in military education, and specifically in the National Academy of the Ground Forces. Before that, he commanded the 55th separate artillery brigade, so he knows the front well.

"I instructed him to present to society what will change at the academy, to conduct an audit at the academy, a full-fledged audit," Volodymyr Zelensky summarized.

The previous head of the academy Pavlo Tkachuk was fired on December 18. Before that, cadets at the academy complained about being beaten and humiliated by the head of the course, as well as about poor nutrition and bullying. The situation was investigated by deputies and the State Bureau of Investigation.

