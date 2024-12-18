Head of the National Academy of the Land Forces Tkachuk dismissed

The head of the National Academy of the Land Forces, Pavlo Tkachuk, was dismissed.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov reported to President Zelenskyy on the results of the audit of the Main Inspectorate of the Ministry of Defense regarding the activities of the National Academy of the Land Forces and numerous violations.

The President instructed to immediately correct the current situation.

Today, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine issued an order to dismiss Lieutenant General Pavlo Tkachuk from the position of Head of the National Academy of Land Forces named after Hetman Petro Sahaidachny.

In May of this year, it became known that he was suspected of beating and humiliating cadets. The cadets at the academy complained that they were beaten and humiliated by the head of the course, as well as about poor nutrition and bullying. The situation was investigated by deputies and the State Bureau of Investigation.

Tkachukʼs dismissal was announced on December 6.

