The head of the academy named after Sahaidachny — Pavel Tkachuk — will be fired. The cadets complained of being beaten and humiliated

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is preparing documents to dismiss Lieutenant General Pavlo Tkachuk from the post of head of the Lviv National Academy of Land Forces named after Petro Sahaidachny.

This was stated by the First Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Ivan Havryliuk, Yulia Yatsyuk reports.

In May of this year, it became known that he is suspected of beating and humiliating cadets. Academy cadets complained that they were beaten and humiliated by the head of the course, as well as about bad food and bullying. Deputies and the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) dealt with the situation.

The information is updated.

