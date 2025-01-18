Axios: Biden wants to write a book about his presidency

The US President Joe Biden plans to write a book about his presidency after he leaves office.

This was reported to Axios by sources in the White House.

The publication claims that the book will help Biden shape the narrative of his presidency and the turbulent weeks that led to his withdrawal from the presidential race in 2024.

Bidenʼs decision to run again in 2024 and ultimately step down after a failed debate with Donald Trump has been the subject of much reporting, mostly critical of Biden, while his own version of events has been largely unrecorded.

The US elections

The United States held elections for the countryʼs 47th president on November 5, 2024. Republican candidate Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris competed for a place in the White House.

Incumbent President Joe Biden was supposed to be the Democratic nominee, but after an unsuccessful debate with Trump in June, he came under a barrage of criticism and pressure from leaders and donors of the US Democratic Party. So on July 21, 2024, Biden officially announced that he was leaving the presidential race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee.

Trump won the election with 312 electoral votes to Harrisʼ 226. His victory was confirmed by Congress on January 6, and the official inauguration will take place on January 20.

