Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia. Two people missing, cathedral damaged

Two people are still missing after a morning attack by Russian troops on Zaporizhzhia.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.

"There are two people who are considered missing. The rescue operation is ongoing," the press service noted.

In total, 10 people are known to have been injured in the attack, two of whom are in hospital — one woman is in serious condition, the man is in moderate condition.

The attack damaged 15 high-rise buildings. The St. Andrewʼs Cathedral of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate was also damaged.

The debris damaged the roof, dome, ceilings, windows, and classrooms at the church. According to the rector of the church, there were two people in the cathedral at the time of the explosion, and they were not injured.

