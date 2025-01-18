In the morning, the Russians attacked Kyiv — the “Lukyanivska” metro station was closed. There are dead and wounded

On the morning of January 18, the Russians attacked Kyiv. The occupiers damaged a metro station and a water main in one of the capitalʼs districts, killing at least 3 people.

The explosions occurred during an air raid alarm at around 6 a.m., after authorities had previously reported a ballistics threat. Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko reported that windows were shattered in the Shevchenkivsky district and there was smoke in the entrance of a residential building.

1 7











Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

Three cars caught fire and ten others were damaged as a result of the strikes. An administrative building, a business center, and a store were partially destroyed. One of the buildings caught fire.

The impact shattered the glass at the entrance to the “Lukyanivska” metro station. It was closed to entry and exit, and trains are continuing without stopping at the station.

In the same area of the city, a water supply pipeline was damaged, and one of the streets was flooded. As of 08:00, “Kyivvodokanal” employees localized the accident. Later, the pressure in the network and water supply to consumers were fully restored.

According to the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko, fragments of enemy targets fell in the Desnyansky and Holosiivsky districts of the capital. 3 Kyiv residents are known to have died, and 3 more people were injured.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.