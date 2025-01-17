The Ministry of Justice has named the most popular and rarest names for those born in 2024

The Ministry of Justice has published a list of the most and least common names given to children in Ukraine during 2024. Over 176 thousand babies were born last year.

Here are the most popular female and male names chosen by Ukrainians:

female — Anna, Sofia, Maria, Kateryna, Solomiya, Polina, Victoria and Milana;

male — Artem, Maksym, Bohdan, Dmytro, Mykhailo, Andriy, Denys, Danylo, Tymofiy, Makar and Mark.

At the same time, many parents chose unique names for their children:

female — Barbie, Mercy, Dzvinka, Yanholya, Ruta, Horynya, Jasmine, Roksolana, Vasylisa, Olympiada, Luna, Kvitka, Sulamita, Malva and Doyana;

male — Panteleimon, Solomon, Tamerlane, Enei, Svyatohor, Arnold, Elisei, Dobrynya, Zoreslav, Zorovavel, Yair, Severyn, Askold and Sultan.

The number of newborns in Ukraine is decreasing every year. For example, in 2023, more than 180 000 children were born in Ukraine — almost a third fewer than before the full-scale invasion. In general, a decline in the birth rate has been observed in Ukraine since 2013.

In the first half of 2024, mortality exceeded birth rates three times.

