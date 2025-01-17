Ukrainian military hit Russian radar equipment

On January 16, the Defense Forces disabled the enemyʼs 92N6 radar station of the S-400 anti-aircraft missile system.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian fighters successfully attacked the positions of the anti-aircraft missile division of the 568th anti-aircraft missile regiment of the Russian army in the Belgorod region. The S-400 air defense system is no longer operational, the General Staff says.

The missilemen also attacked the radar company of the radio engineering battalion of the 336th radio engineering regiment of the Russians — the equipment and machinery were damaged.

Over the past 24 hours, January 16, the Russian Armed Forces lost another 1 670 soldiers killed and wounded, as well as 13 tanks and 124 units of automotive equipment.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.