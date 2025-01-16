The Defense Forces hit oil depot in Voronezh region of Russia, large-scale fire breaks out there

Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked the Liskinska oil depot in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attack took place on the night of January 16, with at least three drones hitting the target. A large-scale fire broke out at the facility.

It is known that the oil depot stored fuel, which was used, in particular, for the needs of the Russian occupation army.

Russian Telegram channels previously also wrote about explosions in Kotovsk, Tambov Oblast — the city has a gunpowder factory, which is located approximately 500 km from Kharkiv.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported that the air defense allegedly shot down 27 drones. They claim that 15 UAVs were destroyed over the territory of the Belgorod region, seven over the territory of the Voronezh region, three over the Tambov region, and two over the Kursk region.

