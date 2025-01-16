Those who lost loved ones due to Russiaʼs full-scale invasion will be able to apply to the Register of War Damages

From January 16, 2024, those who lost their loved ones due to Russiaʼs full-scale war against Ukraine can apply to the Registry of Damages Caused by the Russian Invasion (RD4U) for compensation for the emotional suffering caused by the death of a close relative.

This was reported by the press service of the department.

Parents, spouses or civil partners, and children of the deceased may apply. Other relatives may also apply if they can prove a close family relationship or dependency.

You can submit an application through the “Diia” portal in the “Reparations: International Register of Damages” section — to do this, you need to select category A2.1 “Death of a close family member”. All the necessary forms, rules, and instructions are already there.

Applicants must provide information about themselves, the deceased family member and their relationship to them, as well as the cause of death. A significant amount of information and evidence will be automatically taken from various existing Ukrainian registries.

At the same time, evidence of material losses caused by the death of a close family member, such as loss of income or support, is not required.

This category was added to the register later due to a large-scale cyberattack on state registers in December last year.

The registry plans to resume filing applications under category A3.1 — damage or destruction of residential real estate — as soon as the relevant state registries fully resume their work. Other categories of applications are also being prepared where reimbursement will be possible.

This is the second category of claims in RD4U. The first category (A3.1) concerns damage to or destruction of residential immovable property. The Register has so far received almost 13 000 claims under this category, with the total amount of losses claimed exceeding €800 million.

