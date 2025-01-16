Biden gave a farewell speech — mentioned Ukraine and warned about the “formation of an oligarchy” in America

Joe Biden delivered his farewell speech as President of the United States. In it, he spoke about the achievements of his administration and mentioned Ukraine.

The video was published by the White House.

Speaking in the Oval Office, Biden emphasized that during his presidency in the United States, he managed to strengthen NATO.

“And abroad, we have strengthened NATO, Ukraine is still free, and we are ahead in our competition with China,” he noted.

Among his other achievements, he mentioned lowering drug prices for seniors, passing gun safety laws, and helping veterans get medical care.

At the same time, Biden warned of the “formation of an oligarchy” in America, stressing the importance of holding ultra-wealthy citizens to the same expectations as working- and middle-class citizens. In particular, he mentioned the “dangerous concentration of power in the hands of a very few ultra-wealthy people.”

He also expressed concern about the spread of disinformation on social media and stressed that social platforms must be held accountable.

The US president also mentioned artificial intelligence, which "offers enormous opportunities, but also enormous risks". Without appropriate safeguards, AI could create new threats to peopleʼs rights, way of life, privacy, and security, he said.

Joe Biden has been President of the United States since January 2021. He ran for reelection in 2024, but ultimately withdrew his candidacy in favor of Vice President Kamala Harris, who ultimately lost to Republican Donald Trump.

