The Air Defense Forces shot down 30 missiles and 47 drones used by Russia to attack Ukraine

On the night of January 15, the Russians launched a combined strike on Ukraine with missiles of various types, as well as Shahed drones and drone simulators.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In total, the Russians launched in Ukraine:

one Iskander-M/KN ballistic missile;

seven Kh-22/32 cruise missiles from Tu-22M3 aircraft;

four “Kalibr” cruise missiles;

27 Kh-101/Kh-55SM cruise missiles from Tu-95MS strategic bombers;

four Kh-59/Kh-69 guided aircraft missiles from tactical aircraft;

74 Shahed strike UAVs and simulator drones of various types.

According to preliminary data, as of 10:30, 77 air targets were confirmed to have been shot down, namely:

23 Kh-101, Kh-55SM cruise missiles;

three “Kalibr” cruise missiles;

four Kh-59/Kh-69 guided aircraft missiles;

47 Shahed strike UAVs/simulator drones of various types, another 27 did not reach their targets (lost in location).

The Air Force emphasized that not all missiles that were not included in the statistics of downed missiles reached their targets.

The enemy attacked Ukrainian energy facilities, in particular gas infrastructure in the Kharkiv, Lviv, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions. The Russian attack resulted in damage to the facilities.

