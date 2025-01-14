2025 Oscar nominations announcement postponed for second time due to Los Angeles wildfires

The announcement of the 2025 Oscar nominees has been postponed for the second time due to wildfires in Los Angeles (California, USA), which are still spreading across the area.

This is reported by CBS News.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will extend the voting period for Oscar nominees until January 18, at 03:00 Kyiv time. The nominees will be announced virtually on January 23 at 15:30 Kyiv time. The Oscar nomineesʼ luncheon, scheduled for February 10, has been canceled.

The presentation of scientific and technical awards, which was supposed to be held on February 18, will also be postponed, but the date is currently unknown.

“We are all devastated by the impact of the fires and the profound loss experienced by so many in our community. The Academy has always been a unifying force in the film industry, and we are committed to standing together in the face of adversity,” said Academy CEO Bill Kramer and President Janet Young.

The Writers Guild and Producers Guild have also postponed their nomination announcements due to the California wildfires.

Massive wildfires have been raging in Los Angeles County since January 7, killing at least 24 people and destroying 12 000 buildings. On the evening of January 8, the fire reached the Hollywood Hills.

AccuWeather is currently estimating the cost of the fires, which have been raging since Tuesday, at $135 billion to $150 billion. They are currently the most destructive fires California has seen since records began in 1932. They are potentially the costliest natural disaster in the US history.

Initially, due to the emergency situation, the American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences postponed the announcement of the Oscar nominees from January 17 to 19, but the fires have still not been completely extinguished.

