In the US, the announcement of Oscar nominees was postponed due to a large-scale fire — the flames reached Hollywood

Wildfires have broken out in Los Angeles County, California, USA. On the evening of January 8, the fire reached the Hollywood Hills, and rescuers evacuated 130 000 people.

This is reported by the Associated Press.

They are trying to extinguish the flames with water from helicopters, but the wind is getting in the way. The day before, it had fanned the fire, causing it to spread to new neighborhoods in Los Angeles. Five people were killed and 1 500 buildings were destroyed, mostly residential buildings and businesses. Many people are fleeing Hollywood hotels on foot.

The fire has already engulfed the cities of Calabasas and Santa Monica, where celebrities live. Actors Mandy Moore, Cary Elwes and Paris Hilton have confirmed that their homes have burned down. The media is calling the cataclysm one of the most destructive forest fires in the regionʼs history. In total, the fire has covered about 108 km² — almost the size of San Francisco.

Due to the emergency situation, the American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences postponed the announcement of the Oscar nominees from January 17 to January 19. According to Variety, this coincided with the cancellation and postponement of a number of film premieres and events planned in Los Angeles.

Californiaʼs wildfire season is starting earlier and ending later due to climate change. Rainfall is delayed, so fires continue into the winter. Dry winds have caused heat in Southern California. Since the beginning of May 2024, there has not been more than 2.5 millimeters of precipitation recorded there.

