The Ministry of Defense has informed about the new composition of the Public Anti-Corruption Council

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine informed about the new composition of the Public Anti-Corruption Council under the Ministry of Defense. Its representatives were elected by vote on January 7.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense.

The meeting of the Commission to ensure the holding of the competition for the formation of the Public Anti-Corruption Council was held on January 13. Ukrainians cast their votes and elected 15 representatives of public organizations:

Yuriy Hudymenko ("Veteranʼs Axe");

Tetyana Nikolayenko (“Independent Anti-Corruption Commission”);

Anastasia Shuba ("Anti-Corruption Axe");

Mykyta Solovyov ("Anti-Corruption Axe");

Mykytta Shtankov ("Veteranʼs Axe");

Oresta Brit (BON);

Olena Nyshporka ("Anti-Corruption Axe");

Oleh Chernov (“Ukrainian Law Society”);

Maksym Kostetsky ("Independent Anti-Corruption Commission");

Viktor Bishchuk (“Ukrainian Law Society”);

Olena Trehub (“Independent Anti-Corruption Commission”);

Kateryna Datsenko (“Center for Public Control”);

Anton Mykytyuk (“Center for Public Control”);

Vitaliy Masyuk (“Ukrainian Law Society”);

Viktor Prudkovsky ("Center for Public Control").

Over the next two years, activists will assess corruption risks in Ukraineʼs defense sector and help develop measures to overcome them.

101,215 Ukrainians took part in the online voting for members of the Public Anti-Corruption Council under the Ministry of Defense. The department says that despite the DDoS attack, the technical team protected the process and prevented any attempt to influence the course of the competition.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.