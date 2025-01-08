Over 100 000 citizens voted for members of the Public Anti-Corruption Council under the Ministry of Defense

On Tuesday, January 7, an online vote was held for members of the Public Anti-Corruption Council under the Ministry of Defense. More than 100 000 Ukrainians took part in it.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense.

A total of 101 215 Ukrainians voted. The department says that despite the DDoS attack, the technical team protected the process and prevented any attempt to influence the course of the competition.

The Ministry of Defense also explained the significant number of votes from the same IP address — Cloudflare services were used to protect against cyberthreats, and therefore the IP address 127.0.0.1 was registered in the voting logs for a number of users.

The results of the vote should be announced within five working days. The unofficial results have already been reported by veteran Yuriy Hudymenko, who ran for the council. According to him, the preliminary candidates for the Anti-Corruption Council are Hudymenko himself, Tetyana Nikolayenko, Anastasia Shuba, Mykyta Solovyov, Mykyta Shtankov, Oresta Brit, Olena Nyshporka, Oleh Chernov, Maksym Kostetskyi, Viktor Bishchuk, Olena Trehub, Kateryna Datsenko, Anton Mykytyuk, Vitaliy Masyuk, and Viktor Prudkovsky.

Over the next two years, members of the Anti-Corruption Council will help assess corruption risks in the Ministry of Defense and contribute to the formation of appropriate anti-corruption measures.

