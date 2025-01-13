British boxer Tyson Fury ends his career

British boxer Tyson Fury is ending his career after losing to Oleksandr Usyk in a fight for the title of absolute world heavyweight champion.

He said this in a video message.

"Hello everyone! I have a short message: I would like to announce the end of my boxing career. Itʼs been great, Iʼve loved every minute of it, and Iʼm going to end it now," he said.

Tyson Fury has repeatedly announced his retirement from boxing. In the summer of 2024, he stated that he would retire from boxing in the next few years.

In April 2022, after defeating Dillian Whyte, Fury said he would hang up his gloves. But he returned to boxing six months later to fight Dereck Chisora.

On the night of December 22, 2024, Oleksandr Usyk defeated British boxer Tyson Fury for the second time and retained his world boxing title. In May, Usyk defeated Tyson Fury and became the absolute world heavyweight champion and the first absolute super heavyweight champion to hold all the belts — WBA, WBO, IBF, IBO and WBC. Then Fury asked for a rematch.

