Serbia will continue to receive gas from Azerbaijan, despite previous statements

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that Azerbaijan will not stop supplying gas to the country, despite "objective problems".

He wrote about this on the social network X.

According to him, he learned this information from Baku. Vucic thanked Azerbaijan and President Ilham Aliyev for this decision.

"Our brothers and friends from Azerbaijan have just informed me that, despite objective problems caused by force majeure, there will be no interruption of gas to Serbia. Many thanks to Azerbaijan and President Ilham Aliyev, whom I look forward to meeting in Belgrade in the near future," the publication says.

The day before, on January 11, Aleksandar Vučić informed that Azerbaijan would stop supplying gas to Serbia due to force majeure, and added that he did not know when gas supplies would be restored. The president did not specify what exactly he meant by the words "force majeure".

12 countries buy gas from Azerbaijan — Slovakia, Turkey, Georgia, Italy, Greece, Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary, Serbia, Slovenia, Croatia and North Macedonia.

The day before, the US imposed sanctions on the Serbian company NIS, more than half of whose shares are owned by Russiaʼs “Gazprom Neft”. Vucic said the Russian company has 45 days to divest its assets in NIS.

