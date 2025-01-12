Azerbaijan to stop supplying gas to Serbia indefinitely

Azerbaijan will stop supplying gas to Serbia due to force majeure. This concerns 1.7 million cubic meters of gas daily.

This was announced by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, according to public broadcaster RTS.

"We have received information from our Azerbaijani brothers and friends that due to force majeure, due to the problems they are having, from today we can no longer count on the 1.7 million cubic meters of gas that come to us every day," he said.

According to Vučić, it is currently unknown when gas supplies will be restored, but he hopes the problem will be resolved within one or two months. He stressed that Serbia is now forced to spend its reserves more seriously.