The US sanctions against Russia affect Serbian company NIS — “Gazprom Nafta” has 45 days to sell all its assets

The US sanctions against the Russian energy sector have affected the Serbian company NIS, more than half of which is owned by Russiaʼs “Gazprom Nafta”. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said the Russian company has 45 days to divest its assets in NIS, RTS reports.

Vucic stressed that US sanctions prohibit any transactions with "Russian interests" and immediately block assets linked to people who have been sanctioned.

"We love Moscow and Washington, we love everyone in the world. We have nothing against anyone. But Serbia is the most precious to us. We will protect the interests of Serbia at any cost, citizens have no reason to worry, there will be no deficit, and there will be no economic catastrophe," he said.

According to Vučić, he unofficially learned that the United Kingdom, as well as most European countries, would join the US sanctions.

He stressed that these are the strictest sanctions ever imposed on a Serbian company. Now the Russians must sell all of their NIS assets, not just some.

"Serbia is not an enemy of Russia, I will talk to Putin," Vucic said, adding that he would also discuss the situation with representatives of the United States and China.

Today, January 10, the US imposed sanctions against 400 entities in the Russian energy sector, in particular, the largest Russian oil companies and their executives were subject to restrictions. These are “Surgutnaftogaz”, “Gazprom Nafta”, “Ingosstrakh”, “Alfastrakhavaniya”, and “Radcomflot”.

