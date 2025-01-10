The UK also imposed sanctions on two major Russian energy companies

On January 10, the United Kingdom followed the United States in imposing sanctions against Russian energy companies “Gazprom Nafta” and “Surgutnaftogaz”.

This is stated on the British government website.

These energy companies produce over one million barrels of oil per day and provide Russia with approximately $23 billion per year.

The UK expects that sanctions against these companies will result in Russia receiving less money from energy sales.

“Oil revenues are the lifeblood of Putin’s military economy. We will not stand by and let oil profits threaten the lives of Ukrainians, and we will not allow Russia to continue to fill its coffers as it continues to threaten our collective security,” said British Foreign Secretary David Lemmy.

Today, January 10, the US imposed sanctions against 400 entities in the Russian energy sector, in particular, the largest Russian oil companies and their executives were subject to restrictions. These are “Surgutnaftogaz”, “Gazprom Nafta”, “Ingosstrakh”, “Alfastrakhavaniya”, and “Radcomflot”.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.