A New York court on January 10 granted the US President-elect Donald Trump unconditional release as punishment in the case of payments to porn star Stormy Daniels.

This is reported by NBC News.

Judge Juan Mercan sentenced Trump to unconditional release on all 34 counts. This means that the politician will not be imprisoned, will not pay a fine, and will not be subject to probation supervision.

At the same time, Donald Trump will retain a formal criminal record, so the 47th US president will become the first leader of the country in history to be convicted of a criminal offense.

It was recently announced that the court will not delay Trumpʼs sentencing in this case. Trumpʼs lawyers previously argued that they wanted to end this "politically motivated prosecution that was flawed from the start". And the politicianʼs lawyers sought a hearing on the issue in the appeals court.

What preceded

In May 2024, a New York jury found Donald Trump guilty of falsifying records to conceal a $130 000 payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about having sex with him. The payment was not illegal, but it was disguised as a payment to Trumpʼs attorney for legal services. In New York state, this is considered falsifying records.

The judge has already delayed sentencing in the case twice. The prosecution urged the judge not to issue a sentence until after Donald Trumpʼs presidential term ends in 2029.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.