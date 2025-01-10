The government has simplified the booking of gas industry workers

On January 10, the Cabinet of Ministers simplified the procedure for granting gas distribution system operators the status of being critical to the economy.

This was reported by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.

These are companies that ensure the operation of gas supply systems during a special period. Now they will be able to book their employees under simplified conditions. What has changed:

for booking gas workers, the requirement for a monthly salary level of more than 2.5 times the minimum wage (20 000 hryvnias) for the last quarter was abolished;

Operators can choose the criterion regarding the amount of accrued average salary of employees — no less than the average in the region for the last calendar quarter of the year.

To obtain the status of critical, enterprises must prepare documents in accordance with the new criteria and submit an application to the Ministry of Energy.

The department recalled that the services were temporarily suspended after a cyberattack on the Ministry of Justiceʼs registers on December 19. Then the Cabinet decided to automatically extend the current reservations of those liable for military service from mobilization for one month.

