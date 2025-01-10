A new system of air alerts is being introduced in Cherkasy region — they will sound in districts instead of the entire region

A new differentiated system of air raid alarms is being implemented in Cherkasy region. Now they will sound not throughout the entire region, but in separate districts.

This was reported by the head of the Cherkasy Military Regional Administration Ihor Taburets.

We decided to implement such a system due to the large number and duration of air alerts in the region and for the smooth operation of enterprises, institutions, and organizations.

It will work like this:

In the event of a drone threat, the "Air Alert" signal will be received by a specific area of the region where the target is detected or there is a potential threat, in particular from the operation of air defense systems.

The new system has already started working. Today, the alarm was declared separately in two districts in the region — Cherkasy and Zolotonish.

