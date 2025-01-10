More than 7 000 soldiers have already returned from AWOL

More than 7 000 soldiers returned to military service after leaving a military unit without permission (AWOL) after the law decriminalizing first desertion and AWOL came into force.

This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

Of all those who voluntarily returned, 4 396 people have already been officially reinstated in military service, while the rest are in the process of being reinstated.

The State Bureau of Investigation notes that this figure is increasing every day, because the Verkhovna Rada the day before, on January 9, voted to extend the deadline for voluntary return to service until March 1, 2025.

The law, which allows voluntary return without consequences, came into force at the end of November 2024. If a fighter returns, the commander of the military unit must extend the contract or service within 3 days, as well as resume the payment of cash, food, material and other types of support.

According to Opendatabot, in the first 10 months of 2024, 19,922 criminal cases were opened due to desertion — 3.7 times more than in the same period last year. At the same time, only 3% of desertion cases this year were served with suspicion, and in 1.3% the case reached the court.

You can return from AWOL via the "Army+" application.

