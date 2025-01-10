Trump says meeting with Putin is already being prepared

The US President-elect Donald Trump said that his meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin is already being prepared.

He said this on January 9 in a speech before a meeting with Republican governors at Mar-a-Lago, Reuters and Bloomberg write.

"He wants to meet, and weʼre arranging it," Trump said.

Asked about the prospect of Putin or Chinese leader Xi Jinping joining Trump at Mar-a-Lago, the Republican said: "Itʼs not yet determined, but President Putin wants to meet. Heʼs even said it publicly, and we have to end this war. This is a bloody mess."

At the same time, he did not name any specific dates for a possible meeting.

The Washington Post reported that Trump and Putin spoke by phone on November 7, 2024, the first time since the Republicanʼs election victory. Trump then allegedly advised Putin not to escalate the war in Ukraine and also reminded him of the significant US military presence in Europe.

At a press conference in late December, Putin personally denied having spoken with Trump, but said he was ready for a meeting.

