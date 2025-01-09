Lebanon has finally elected a president — itʼs Army Commander-in-Chief Joseph Aoun

The Lebanese parliament elected army commander-in-chief Joseph Aoun as president in the second round of voting.

The Associated Press writes about this.

Aoun won 99 of 128 votes. Lebanon has not had a president since October 2022, so for a country weakened by years of economic crisis and a recent war with Israel, this is a significant decision.

Joseph Aoun

The pro-Iranian terrorist group Hezbollah, which operates in Lebanon, was unable to lead its candidate to victory. And Joseph Aoun enjoys the support of the United States and Saudi Arabia.

Lebanon has had 12 presidential elections in the past two years, so the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon that ended the conflict between Hezbollah and Israel in November 2024 is likely to have accelerated the presidential election.

In Lebanonʼs complex system of power-sharing, the president must always be a Maronite Christian, the prime minister a Sunni Muslim, and the speaker of parliament a Shiite.

Experts call todayʼs vote the most serious political test for Lebanon in recent years. The fact is that the election of the army commander as president of the country will signal that Iranian influence in Lebanon has noticeably weakened. The army is the most respected structure in the country at all levels, and a military man as president will embody Lebanonʼs intention to serve its interests first and foremost.

Joseph Aoun is the 14th commander of the Lebanese army, having held the position since March 2017. Aoun was due to step down a year ago, but his term was extended twice due to the war. He is known for managing to keep the army afloat despite severe economic problems, including salary arrears. Lebanon has been helped in this by Qatar.

