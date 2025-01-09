Russian prison guards suspected of torturing Ukrainian prisoners of war

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported in absentia suspicions to three guards of a Russian prison who tortured Ukrainian prisoners of war.

This was reported by the press service of SBU.

Law enforcement officers have collected evidence that three suspects — Andriy Kononenko, Dmytro Andreev, and Artem Karyanov — at the beginning of the full-scale war became guards of a Russian torture chamber that the Russians had set up on the basis of the captured penal colony No. 27 in Horlivka in the occupied Donetsk region.

There, as SBU notes, they organized so-called "receptions" — during the first day of their detention, Ukrainian fighters were beaten to death with special PR-73 batons in order to psychologically break them and force them to cooperate with the Russian Federation.

If prisoners refused, they were imprisoned in solitary confinement or overcrowded cells, forced to stand on their feet and denied food and water. Suspects also simulated shootings by placing victims against a wall and shooting them next to them.

The SBU investigators have charged Andreeva, Karyanov, and Kononenko with war crimes committed in collusion.

According to the UN, more than 95% of Ukrainian servicemen released from Russian captivity were subjected to torture or other violations of International Humanitarian Law and the Geneva Conventions. Ukrainian intelligence has found that the Russians are training “specialists” to torture Ukrainian prisoners of war.

