The Unified State Register resumes operations after a cyberattack

The Unified State Register of Legal Entities, Individual Entrepreneurs, and Public Organizations (USR) resumes operations on January 9 after a large-scale Russian cyberattack.

This was reported by the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine.

Starting today, the registry will resume interaction with the State Tax Service, the State Statistics Service of Ukraine, the Pension Fund of Ukraine, the Ministry of Digital Transformation, and other departments that use its data in their work.

The following will be available on the Unified State Register portal:

free search for information in the register;

forming extracts;

obtaining results of administrative services by access code;

access of government agencies to registry information through access identifiers.

In addition, a number of online services will be launched using "Diia".

Cyberattack on registries

A massive attack on the resources of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine occurred on December 19, 2024. This is one of the largest attacks by the enemy in recent times. The attackers planned to disrupt the work of critical infrastructure, said the head of the Ministry of Justice Olha Stefanyshyna.

The work of all registers was suspended for security reasons. SBU opened proceedings under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — violation of the laws and customs of war. The main version is considered to be the involvement of the Russian GRU hacker group in the cyberattack. The SBU representatives are investigating whether there was a data leak.

Chairman of the Subcommittee on Cybersecurity of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence Oleksandr Fedienko believes that the cyberattack on the Ministry of Justice could have been carried out using fishing or bribing employees who had access to the registers.

