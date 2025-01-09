Terrorist attack in Dnipro. Couple suspected of making explosives detained

Law enforcement officers detained a couple believed to be involved in the terrorist attack in Dnipro on December 14, 2024 — they may have made explosives.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

According to the investigation, Russian special services recruited a couple — a 33-year-old man who had voluntarily left a Ukrainian military unit and was hiding in Dnipro — and a 25-year-old woman. They made explosives, which they detonated near an administrative building in the center of Dnipro on December 14.

The explosive device was made in a rented apartment. The suspects were guided online by a Russian intelligence officer. Then, following his instructions, the couple planted the explosive device in the right place.

On December 14, the perpetrator of the terrorist attack, a 37-year-old man who is currently in custody, took an explosive device from a hiding place and planted it near an administrative building. The explosion killed one man and seriously injured three others (including two police officers who were on duty).

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office claims that the suspected couple planned to carry out more terrorist attacks on behalf of Russia. During searches of their home, phones with evidence of the alleged crimes were found, as well as parts for making explosives.

They were informed of suspicion of preparing and committing a terrorist attack.

An explosion occurred near an administrative building in Dnipro on December 14, 2024 at 2:45 p.m. A man was killed and three others were seriously injured. The suspect in the terrorist attack has already been arrested.

