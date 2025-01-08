Emergency rescue operations have been completed in Zaporizhzhia — 13 deaths are known, at least 80 citizens have been taken to hospitals

In Zaporizhzhia, after the Russian strike by guided aerial bombs, emergency and rescue operations have been completed. According to the head of Zaporizhzhia Ivan Fedorov, 13 people are known to have died, and at least 80 citizens have been taken to hospitals. The State Emergency Service says 67 people have been injured.

At least four people are hospitalized in serious condition, and a 13-year-old girl is in moderate condition.

At least two air bombs hit the cityʼs roadway. Dozens of cars caught fire, a tram and minibuses were destroyed. Four administrative buildings were damaged.

On Thursday, January 9, a day of mourning will be declared in Zaporizhzhia — the third this month.

At the same time as Zaporizhzhia, the Russians shelled the city of Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhia region with guided aerial bombs. Two people were rescued, two more died.

The Russians struck the settlement at least five times. One of the strikes hit the village council building. Another hit a residential building.

A search and rescue operation has also been completed there.

