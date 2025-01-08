Russians strike Zaporizhzhia — there are wounded, one person killed (UPD)

On the afternoon of January 8, the invaders struck Zaporizhzhia. The attack was directed at the cityʼs industrial infrastructure.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.

The explosions occurred at around 15:42. Preliminary, Fedorov wrote about the threat of the enemy using guided aerial bombs. Currently, one person is known to have died and three others have been injured. At 16:15, the head of the Regional Military Administration reported about repeated explosions.

Іван Федоров / Telegram

UPD: The number of people injured in the shelling has risen to six. The attack is ongoing, and residents have been urged to stay in safe places.

As of 16:51, 30 people have been injured in Zaporizhzhia, and they have been hospitalized in local hospitals. Seven medical teams, police, and emergency responders are working at the site of the Russian strike.

