The first medical cannabis medicine has been registered in Ukraine

The first medical cannabis-based medicine was officially registered in Ukraine — oral drops from a Spanish brand.

This was reported by the "Patients of Ukraine" charitable foundation and MP, member of the Parliamentary Committee on Health Olha Stefanyshyna.

The medicine may appear in Ukrainian pharmacies as early as 2025.

In addition to oral drops, pharmacies will soon be able to purchase hard capsules, dental pastes, and cannabis gels. These forms of medication were approved by the Ministry of Health in 2024.

The BF reminded that a list of diseases and conditions for which doctors will be able to prescribe medical cannabis treatment was also approved. The charity believes that this list is not progressive, as it does not include post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Legalization of medical cannabis

The Law on the Legalization of Medical Cannabis regulates its circulation for medical and industrial purposes, scientific and scientific-technical activities. Cannabis, its resin, extracts and tinctures are now permitted — they have been removed from the list of especially dangerous substances.

The law simplifies the medical use of cannabis-based medicines, while at the same time providing for strict control by the National Police over the cultivation of this plant, the production and sale of medicines based on it.

Transparency and control of the circulation of medical cannabis medicines will be ensured by an electronic system. It will register every transaction with medical cannabis.

Medical cannabis medicines will be manufactured in pharmacies and prescribed by prescription. They will only be available for purchase with an electronic prescription. It is expected that medical cannabis medicines will be in the form of oral drops, hard capsules, and toothpastes. Pharmacies must obtain licenses to sell these medicines.

Medical cannabis differs from regular cannabis in its content of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), a substance that produces a narcotic effect, namely, causes a feeling of euphoria, changes consciousness and behavior. Medical cannabis has little THC, but a lot of cannabidiol, which relieves pain, relaxes, improves sleep and appetite.

The Ministry of Health notes that medical cannabis is effective for treating over 50 pathological conditions: chronic pain, arthritis, rheumatism, epilepsy, Alzheimerʼs and Parkinsonʼs diseases, diabetic neuropathy, various forms of sclerosis, etc. They add that cannabis is used for medical purposes in 56 countries around the world.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.