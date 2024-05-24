The government removed cannabis from the list of hard drugs

The Cabinet of Ministers removed cannabis from the list of hard drugs.

This was reported by the representative of the government in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk.

The changes exclude cannabis, cannabis resin, extracts and tinctures of cannabis from the list of "Extremely dangerous narcotic substances, the circulation of which is prohibited", and THC ( tetrahydrocannabinol ) — from the list of "Especially dangerous psychotropic substances, the circulation of which is prohibited."

Now they are on the list of plants containing narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, the circulation of which is allowed for use in educational purposes, educational, scientific and scientific and technical activities, in the production of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and medicinal products for further use in medical practice.

The changes will take effect on August 16, 2024.

The Ministry of Health emphasized that the resolution also allows the cultivation of hemp plants for industrial purposes, provided that the concentration of THC in the dried straw does not exceed 0.2%. From February 16, 2027, the maximum permissible THC content will be increased to 0.3%.

The agency explained that cannabis contains hundreds of unique cannabinoids and substances. Of all the known substances found in the cannabis plant, only THC and its isomers have a psychoactive effect. Other cannabinoids do not affect the mental state, but can have a significant positive effect on the course of some diseases. The use of non-psychoactive cannabinoids is not addictive and is used in medicine.