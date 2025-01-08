Ukraine struck a Russian oil depot in Engels — it was supplying fuel to the airfield

On the night of January 8, Ukraine struck a Russian oil depot in Engels, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed.

The oil storage facility “Krystal Plant” was hit. Numerous explosions were recorded there, and a large fire broke out. Local authorities also confirmed that an “industrial facility” had been hit.

Ukraine is still clarifying the detailed consequences of the strike. This oil depot supplied fuel to the Engels-2 military airfield, which is home to the Tu-160 and Tu-95MS long-range strategic bombers used by the Russians to attack Ukraine.

The operation involved units of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in cooperation with other parts of the Ukrainian army.

The destruction of an oil depot poses serious logistical problems for Russiaʼs strategic aviation, significantly reducing their ability to attack Ukraine.