Amazon to make documentary about Melania Trump

Amazon Studios will release a documentary about the wife of the US President-elect Donald Trump, former and future First Lady of the United States Melania Trump.

Variety writes about this.

Filming began in December 2024. The premiere is scheduled for late 2025. The film is planned to be released in theaters and on streaming services. Brett Ratner, who worked on the films “Rush Hour” and “X-Men: The Last Stand,” will direct.

Amazon says the film will provide an "unprecedented behind-the-scenes look" at the lives of the former and new First Lady of the United States, and promises a "truly unique story" of Melania Trumpʼs life.

Melania herself became one of the executive producers of the project, which, as the BBC notes, gives her editorial control over the film. Neither Melania nor Donald Trump have commented on the film since its announcement.

In October 2024, Melania Trump released her autobiography. The book became a bestseller on Amazon. Since Donald Trump left the White House in 2020, Melania has only appeared in public with him a few times. The BBC, citing American media, writes that Melania Trump will not live with the US president in their residence in Washington.

Amazon founder and billionaire Jeff Bezos and Donald Trump have had their share of arguments in the past. During his first term as president, Trump criticized Amazon and spoke out against the way the American newspaper The Washington Post, which Bezos also owns, covers political processes. But recently, a conciliatory tone has prevailed between them: in this yearʼs US presidential election , the newspaper did not endorse any candidate for the first time in 36 years.

And in December 2024, Amazon announced plans to donate $1 million to Trumpʼs second inauguration, which will take place on January 20. Amazon will broadcast this event on its Prime Video service.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.