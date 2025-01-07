Voting has begun for the Public Anti-Corruption Council under the Ministry of Defense

On Tuesday, January 7, voting began again to elect members of the Public Anti-Corruption Council under the Ministry of Defense.

You can vote at the link. You can also view the full list of candidates on the website.

All citizens of Ukraine who are in the country at the time of voting can participate in the vote. Authentication is done using the BankID or "Diia.Signature" service.

Each voter has the right to vote once within the specified time. Voting will last from 09:00 to 21:00. 15 representatives will be elected from 40 participants.

Over the next two years, members of the Anti-Corruption Council will help assess corruption risks in the Ministry of Defense and contribute to the formation of appropriate anti-corruption measures.

The vote was supposed to take place on December 26, but it was canceled due to technical problems.

