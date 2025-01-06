SBU drones attacked Russiaʼs largest commercial port Ust-Luga

On January 4, drones of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) attacked Russiaʼs largest commercial port Ust-Luga, located in the Leningrad region.

This was reported by a source in SBU for Babel.

Ukrainian long-range drones covered more than 900 kilometers, flew almost to St. Petersburg and hit the target.

A video posted online shows one of the drones hitting a gas condensate tank. The impact severely damaged one tank, while three neighbouring tanks were shattered by the explosion. Experts say the repairs will take at least a month, depending on the availability of materials, and will definitely cause disruptions to the terminal.

The Ust-Luga terminal is a major logistics hub in the Baltic Sea, through which Russia sells oil and gas using a shadow fleet.