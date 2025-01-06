Lukashenko was denied that he apologized to Zelensky in the first days of the invasion

The press secretary of the self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko denied that he apologized to Volodymyr Zelensky in the first days of the full-scale war.

"The President of Belarus did not apologize to Zelensky for the simple reason that we have nothing to apologize for," Lukashenkoʼs press secretary Natalia Eismont said in a comment to the Russian propaganda media outlet RBC.

According to her, Lukashenko and Zelensky spoke after the start of the Russian invasion, allegedly solely because of the "emotional reaction" of Lukashenkoʼs youngest son — Mykola — who allegedly had personal contact with Zelensky.

During a conversation with Zelensky, Lukashenko allegedly suggested that he start negotiations with Russia and emphasized that he would be responsible for the deaths as the president of Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelensky told Lex Fridman on his podcast that Lukashenko apologized in the early days of Russiaʼs full-scale invasion. According to him, Lukashenko suggested that Zelensky strike an oil refinery in Belarus "in response" to the shelling of Ukraine.

"A few days after the war started, I spoke to Lukashenko on the phone. He apologized and said: ʼVolodya, believe me, it wasnʼt me. Missiles were launched from my territory, Putin was launching them.ʼ These are his words, I have witnesses. I told him: ʼYouʼre just another murderer.ʼ And he said: ʼYou have to understand — you canʼt fight with the Russians.ʼ The missiles came from your land, from Belarus — how did you allow this [Zelensky asked Lukashenko]? He says: ʼOkay, strike the oil refinery in response. You know how much it means to me,ʼ" Zelensky said.

Zelensky added that it was likely about the Mozyr Oil Refinery in southern Belarus.

