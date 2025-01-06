Negotiations on a new government in Bulgaria fail

In Bulgaria, party negotiating teams failed to reach an agreement on the composition of the new government and the name of a candidate for prime minister during a meeting. This could lead to the eighth parliamentary election in the last four years.

This is reported by the Bulgarian agency BTA.

The coalition of the Citizens for the European Development of Bulgaria and the Union of Democratic Forces (GERB-SDS), the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), Democratic Bulgaria (DB), and There is Such a People (ITN) participated in the negotiations.

GERB-SDS withdrew from the negotiations and explained this by the refusal of "Democratic Bulgaria" to support the first candidacy of Boyko Borisov for the position of Prime Minister and the second candidacy of Rosen Zhelyazkov.

Boyko Borisov is the leader of the center-right GERB party and former Prime Minister of Bulgaria.

Political crisis in Bulgaria

Bulgaria has been in a political crisis for some time. Political factions have been unable to form a stable governing coalition. It all began in 2020, when protests against bribery helped break up the coalition led by the center-right Citizens for the European Development of Bulgaria (CEDB). Bulgaria held parliamentary elections in April, July, and November 2021, as well as in 2022, 2023, and 2024.

In early June 2023, the two largest groups in the Bulgarian parliament, "Continuing Changes — Democratic Bulgaria" and "Citizens for the European Development of Bulgaria", signed an agreement with the "Union of Democratic Forces". The then Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov and Deputy Prime Minister Mariya Gabriel were to rotate the positions of Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister for nine months.

In March 2024, Denkov and his government resigned. However, Gabriel withdrew her candidacy for the post of Prime Minister after lengthy negotiations between GERB and the alliance "Continuing Changes — Democratic Bulgaria". Gabriel explained her actions by the "coordinated refusal" of 11 ministers to participate in her proposed government and the "lack of agreement in further negotiations".

