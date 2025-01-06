Golden Globe Award winners announced in the US

The 82nd Golden Globe Awards ceremony was held in Los Angeles on the night of January 6. The main award this year went to the film Brutalist.

This is stated on the award website.

Director Jacques Audiardʼs crime musical "Emilia Perez" won in 10 nominations at once. This is the largest number of awards this year.

Movies

Best Dramatic Film: "The Brutalist."

Best comedy or musical — "Emilia Perez."

Best Foreign Language Film: "Emilia Perez."

Best Animated Film – "The Stream."

Best Director: Brady Corbett for The Brutalist.

Best Screenplay – “The Conclave” (screenwriter Peter Strohane).

Best Actor in a Dramatic Motion Picture — Adrien Brody for his role in "The Brutalist."

Best Actress in a Dramatic Motion Picture — Fernanda Torres for her role in "Iʼm Still Here."

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical: Sebastian Stan for his role in "The Other Man."

Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Comedy or Musical — Demi Moore for her role in "Substance."

Best Supporting Actor: Kieran Culkin for his role in "Real Pain."

Best Supporting Actress : Zoe Saldana for her role in Emilia Perez.

Best Music — Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross (Rivals).

Best Song — El Mal (film "Emilia Perez").

TV series

Best Drama Series – "Shogun."

Best Miniseries, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television — "The Deer."

Best Musical or Comedy: "Cunning."

Best Actor in a Drama Series: Hiroyuki Sanada (Shogun).

Best Actress in a Drama Series – Anna Sawai (“Shogun”).

Best Actor in a Miniseries, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television — Colin Farrell ("Penguin").

Best Actress in a Miniseries, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television — Jodie Foster ("True Detective").

Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series — Asano Tadanobu ("Shogun").

Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series – Jessica Gunning (“The Deer”).

Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy – Jeremy Allen White (“Bear”).

Best Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy — Jean Smart ("The Tricksters").

Best Stand-Up Comedy on Television: Ali Wong: Single Lady.

For cinematic and box office achievements — "Wicked: The Enchantress."

The American film award "Golden Globe" has been awarded by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association since 1944.

In 2024, two new categories were added to the 25 nominations — "Cinematic and Box Office Achievement in Film" and "Best Performance in a Stand-Up Comedy on Television.”

