Golden Globe Awards 2025 — the organizers have announced the nominees

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the nominees for the 82nd Golden Globe Film Awards. The award ceremony will take place on January 5 and will be broadcast on CBS and Paramount+.

The leader of 2025 in terms of the number of nominations was the musical "Emilia Perez" — it received 10 nominations. The award can also be awarded to Nickelodeon and Disney superstars Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez.

Pamela Anderson can be recognized as the best actress of the year in the drama category for her role in the film "The Last Dancer". Recently, fans of Anderson have called for more respect for her acting career, despite the objectification in her early years.

The best movie is a musical or comedy

"Anora"

"Rivals"

"Emilia Perez"

"Real Pain"

"The Substance"

"Wicked"

The best drama

"The Brutalist"

"A Complete Unknown"

"Conclave"

"Dune: Part Two"

"Nickel Boys"

"September 5"

Best Foreign Language Film

"All We Imagine As Light"

"Emilia Perez"

"The Girl with the Needle"

"Iʼm still here"

"The Seed of the Sacred Fig"

"Vermiglio"

Best case scenario

"Emilia Perez";

"Anora";

"Brutalist";

"Real Pain";

"The Substance";

"Conclave".

Best Original Song

"Beautiful That Way" by Miley Cyrus, Lykke Lee and Andrew Wyatt (The Last Dancer);

"Compress/Repress" ("Applicants");

"El Mal" by Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard ("Emilia Perez");

"Better Man" by Robbie Williams, Freddie Wexler and Sasha Skarbek ("Forbidden Road");

"Kiss the Sky" ("Wild Robot")

"Mi Camino" by Clément Ducol and Camilla (Emilia Perez).

The best animated film

"Flow. The last cat on Earth";

"Inside Out 2";

"Memoirs of a Snail";

"Moana 2";

"Wallace and Gromit: The Birdʼs Revenge";

"Wild robot".

Best TV Drama Series

"Day of the Jackal";

"Diplomat";

"Mr. and Mrs. Smith";

"Shogun";

"Lame horses";

"Squid Game".

The best television series is a musical or comedy

"Abbott Elementary School";

"Bear";

"Gentlemen";

"Wiles";

"No one wants this";

"Murders in one building."

Best Anthology Series or Movie Made for TV

"Deer";

"Disclaimer";

"Monsters: The Story of Lyle and Eric Menendez";

"Penguin";

"Ripley";

"True Detective: Night Country."

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants It;

Ted Denson, The Secret Informant;

Steve Martin, Murders in One Building;

Jason Siegel, True Therapy;

Martin Short, Murders in One Building;

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This;

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary;

Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear";

Selena Gomez, Murders in One Building;

Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All the Time;

Gene Smart, Tricks.

Best Actor in a Drama Television Series

Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith;

Jake Gyllenhaal, "Presumption of Innocence";

Gary Oldman, "Slow Horses";

Eddie Redmayne, "Day of the Jackal";

Hiroyuki Sanada, "Shogun";

Billy Bob Thornton, "The Landlord."

Best Actress in a Drama Television Series

Kathy Bates, Matlock;

Emma DʼArcy, House of the Dragon;

Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith;

Keira Knightley, "Black Doves";

Keri Russell, The Diplomat;

Anna Sawai, "Shogun".

Best Actor in a Series or Anthology Movie Made for TV

Colin Farrell, The Penguin;

Richard Hadd, "The Deer";

Kevin Kline, "Disclaimer";

Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Story of Lyle and Eric Menendez;

Ewan McGregor, A Gentleman in Moscow;

Andrew Scott, Ripley.

Best Actress in a Series or Anthology Movie Made for TV

Cate Blanchett, "Disclaimer";

Jodie Foster, True Detective: The Night Country;

Christine Milioti, Penguin;

Sofia Vergara, "Griselda";

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. Swans;

Kate Winslet, The Regime.

The Golden Globes have been awarded by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association since 1944. This award is one of the most prestigious awards of the American film industry.

