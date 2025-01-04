The Air Defense Forces shot down 14 Russian drones out of 30

During the day of January 4, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 30 drones, 14 of which were shot down by the Defense Forces.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Starting at 11 a.m., Russia launched Shahed-type strike drones and simulator drones of various types from the northeast into Ukraine.

As of 8 p.m., 14 UAVs of the invaders have been shot down. Another 16 enemy drones-simulators have been lost in the field without any negative consequences, the Air Force reports.

On the night of January 4, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 81 Shahed attack UAVs and various types of simulator drones, shooting down 34 targets. UAV debris damaged private houses in Chernihiv and Sumy regions.

