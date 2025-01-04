The Air Defense Forces shot down 34 drones out of 81 used by Russians to attack Ukraine

On the night of January 4, Russia attacked Ukraine with 81 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As of 09:00, 34 Shahed and other types of drones have been confirmed shot down in Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, and Mykolaiv regions.

Another 47 enemy drones-simulators were lost in the area (without negative consequences). However, the downed UAVs caused damage in the Chernihiv and Sumy regions — private houses were damaged. The injured are being provided with assistance.

